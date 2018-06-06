The Latest: Warriors' Iguodala expected to play in Game 3 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: Warriors' Iguodala expected to play in Game 3

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Latest on the NBA Finals from Wednesday's Game 3 (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

The Golden State Warriors expect Andre Iguodala to play in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

Iguodala has been dealing with a bone bruise around his left knee. He has not played since Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against Houston, and the Warriors have gone 4-2 since he got hurt.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Iguodala will warm up with the intention of playing in Game 3.

Iguodala's return would be another big boost for the Warriors, who lead the Cleveland Cavaliers 2-0 in this title series and now get the 2015 NBA Finals MVP back into their rotation.

___

7 a.m.

For LeBron James, losing is no longer an option.

With Cleveland down 2-0 to Golden State in the NBA Finals, James knows better than anyone that he and the Cavaliers are facing a must-win situation in Game 3 on Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series. James acknowledged the Cavs are facing a "tall task" as it is against the Warriors, who are seeking their second straight title and third in four years.

Stephen Curry made nine 3-pointers in Golden State's Game 2 win, and the Warriors, who live by a "Strength In Numbers" slogan, could get back forward Andre Iguodala for Game 3. Iguodala has missed the past six games with a knee injury but practiced Tuesday.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue plans to switch up his rotation and play forward Rodney Hood, whose role has been reduced since the start of the postseason.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

