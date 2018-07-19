Tips on how to expand healthy eating habits for kids

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - If your kids are getting tired of pizza or mac-n-cheese, or maybe you're just ready for a healthy change - we are on your side - talking to the experts about some ways to get your kids to eat new and healthier food.
The reality is, it's easy to fall into patterns or just make what you know they'll eat, but whether you're raising babies, toddlers or teenagers - you want your kids to learn healthy habits.
So we got some help from Liz Becker, a pediatric nurse and RVA Parenting contributor from Richmond Moms Blog to get you started.
"I think with kids, what sometimes can help, is letting them have a little bit of control," said Becker.
Obviously, this will depend on age but you could let the kids help make the meal, such as choosing items for a taco salad or building a sandwich together.
"I think creativity to goes a long way with kids," said Becker. "What you're serving their meal in - it's amazing that can make such a big difference."
She also suggests trying to vary how your kids eat, for example, mix up the presentation.
"One idea we've done is kind of a deconstructed turkey sandwich, putting it like on the kabob," said Becker.
Or, go outside - sometimes a new location will get kids to try something new.
Mix it up- literally! Make a smoothie!
"You can put (in) kale or spinach and they'll have no idea that it's in there," said Becker. "It's a little messy...but it's a really good way to...pack (in) nutrition that they think tastes really good and will be excited by."
This probably won't come as a surprise, but model what you want your kids to do - eat it in front of them.
"If she sees us eating something, she immediately wants it. So, I've found that it's really helpful," said Becker.
