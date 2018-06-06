AP source: 2 Eagles planned WH visit; decisions individual

Porn actress Stormy Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's attorney to get her to appear on Fox News and falsely deny having sex with Trump.More >>
Israel's headline-seeking sports minister is facing a barrage of criticism after Argentina called off a World Cup warmup match in Jerusalem because of pro-Palestinian protests.More >>
Leading Senate Republicans are taking the rare step of challenging the Trump administration on its effort to punish trading partners with import tariffs.More >>
Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."More >>
A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments in the NFL's request for a special investigator to look into what the league says are fraudulent claims in a $1 billion concussion settlement.More >>
With its popularity threatened and critics stretching all the way to the White House, the NFL tries to get past the debate over taking a knee during the national anthem but seems to muddle the issue even more.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that players on the field who do not stand and "show respect" during the national anthem will be subject to discipline.More >>
