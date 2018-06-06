Honolulu City Council set to vote on ride-hailing price cap

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - The Honolulu City Council was expected Wednesday to vote on a bill that would limit prices ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft can charge during peak demand.

The bill would prevent so-called "surge pricing" if increased rates are higher than the maximum fare set by the city.

The city and county of Honolulu encompasses the entire island of Oahu. Uber sent emails to Oahu customers urging opposition of the bill. The email said the council is considering regulations that would impose "outdated taxi-style requirements on rideshare."

Testimony supporting the bill includes David Jung, owner of EcoCab Hawaii who writes that it's wrong to allow companies to set prices without city control.

Oahu taxi drivers have been at odds with those who drive for location-based mobile apps that connects riders with nearby drivers. Taxi companies complain companies such as Uber and Lyft create an unfair playing field because they face fewer restrictions.

Uber and Lyft officials testified in Council committees last month that such a cap would be the first such restriction imposed on the transportation network companies in the U.S., the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

In a fact sheet, Uber said surge pricing gives drivers the incentive to work in busier areas, which lowers wait times for riders and ensures reliability.

Riders and drivers who submitted testimony opposing the bill said taxis aren't as reliable or affordable as Uber and Lyft.

Uber driver Lisa Gonzales wrote that she drives to help bring in income for her family of six. During surge pricing passengers have the option to accept or reject costs. "There is a need for more drivers in one area causing the price to increase during a certain time, or they can wait for the price to decrease when the need for drivers lessens," she wrote. "It is based on supply and demand. Mostly, what the consumer wants to pay."

Tabatha Chow, Uber's senior operations manager for Hawaii who is based in Honolulu, would likely be testifying Wednesday, a spokesman said in an email. Lyft representatives didn't immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment on the bill.

If councilmembers approve the bill, it will be reviewed by city attorneys before going to the mayor. Mayor Kirk Caldwell would have 10 days to sign it into law, allow it to become law without his signature, or veto it.

