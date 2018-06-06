SOL re-takes to be administered for some Richmond students

Proper protocols were not followed during the initial testing. (Source: NBC12)

Some Richmond students will have to re-take their Standards of Learning exams after proper procedures were not followed with the initial test.

Richmond Public School Superintendent Jason Kamras sent a letter explaining the need for students at Carver Elementary School to retake the test.

The letter said the standardized procedures in place for the testing were not followed in some cases and the tests need to be re-administered under "proper protocols."

"While we understand the burden this places on students and staff, having accurate student performance data allows us to better support our students and our educators," the letter said.

Anyone with concerns over testing protocols can report those issues to Richmond Public Schools at (804) 780-7906.

