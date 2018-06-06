Carver Elementary principal out following testing mix-up

Kiwana Yates is no longer principal at Carter Elementary following issues with SOL testing. (Source: Richmond Public Schools)

Proper protocols were not followed during the initial testing. (Source: NBC12)

Following a need for students to retake Standards of Learning exams, Carver Elementary School Kiwana Yates is leaving her post.

The change in the school's leadership was confirmed Thursday morning.

Retakes were needed on the exams after proper procedures were not followed with the initial test.

Richmond Public School Superintendent Jason Kamras sent a letter to parents explaining the need for students at Carver Elementary School to retake the test.

The letter said the standardized procedures in place for the testing were not followed in some cases and the tests need to be re-administered under "proper protocols."

