When will the James River in Richmond finally be safe to swim in?

By this time in June, many Richmonders are already out on the water, enjoying the cool James River water as Summer heat builds.

Not this year!

While expert boaters are out on the water, regular people like me should play it safe. Not only does heavy rain rain the level of pollutants and bacteria in the river, it's just plain unsafe unless you REALLY know what you are doing.

Here's the river level graph from the Westham Gauge [as of Wednesday Morning] The Westham gauge is at the Willey Bridge, right near Bosher's Dam.

The river is at more than 7' and dropping. But it's not dropping quickly. With a saturated soil after recent record-setting rain, creeks and streams are still flowing well above average. The Blue and Black dots indicate stream flow data is VERY HIGH!

That-- plus groundwater is HIGH.

Here's a map of where the rain fell over the past two weeks. Although the heaviest rain (pictured below) was mainly North and East of Richmond...

...there still has been plenty of rain in the James River Watershed- so much that it'll take a LONG time for the river level to drop to the 5' level. May went into the books as the rainiest on record in Richmond's climate history.

That 5' level is important. This from http://jamesriverwatch.org/ about the Westham Gauge.

As a frequent swimmer and boater (with young kids) in the James, I'm nervous at the 5' level. In fact, I wait until the level drops to around 4.25' before I really feel comfortable swimming in our favorite spots.

Forecast: I think it might be until LAST WEEKEND or later before we get down to 5'. With so much groundwater, this is going to take a while!