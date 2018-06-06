Bus with 4 students on board runs off road into ditch

There were no injuries, and the bus sustained minor damage. (Source: Dinwiddie County Public Schools)

No injuries were reported in a single-vehicle crash of a school bus in Dinwiddie.

The bus ran off the road while attempting to make extra space for an approaching car and skidded into a ditch at Baltimore Road and Old Pine Road.

Four students on board at the time, ranging in age from 2 to 10.

The driver was identified as Brittany Nicole Dufrene. She has not been charged in connection with the crash.

The bus sustained minimal damage.

