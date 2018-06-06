Nadal takes 37-set streak into French Open quarterfinal - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Nadal takes 37-set streak into French Open quarterfinal

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Germany's Maximilian Marterer in three sets, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4), at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Mond...

PARIS (AP) - Rafael Nadal has won 37 completed sets in a row at the French Open heading into his quarterfinal against Diego Schwartzman.

Top-ranked Nadal enters Wednesday's match bidding to reach his 11th semifinal at Roland Garros.

The 11th-seeded Schwartzman has never made it to the final four at any Grand Slam tournament.

Two past U.S. Open champions meet in the other men's quarterfinal: No. 3 Marin Cilic against No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro.

Two women who have won the title at Roland Garros, Maria Sharapova and Garbine Muguruza, play each other in the quarterfinals. Sharapova was the French Open champion in 2012 and 2014; Muguruza took the trophy in 2016.

In the other women's quarterfinal, No. 1 Simona Halep takes on former No. 1 Angelique Kerber in a rematch of their epic Australian Open semifinal in January. Halep saved two match points to win that one.

Kerber is a two-time Grand Slam champion. Halep is a three-time runner-up at majors, including in Paris in 2014 and 2017.

