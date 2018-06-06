Israeli sports minister blamed for Argentina snub 'own goal' - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Israeli sports minister blamed for Argentina snub 'own goal'

JERUSALEM (AP) - Israel's headline-seeking sports minister is facing a barrage of criticism after Argentina called off a World Cup warmup match in Jerusalem because of pro-Palestinian protests.

Miri Regev had insisted on moving the game to contested Jerusalem and was orchestrating a politicized audience with Lionel Messi.

Opposition leader Yitzhak Herzog called the snub a "spectacular own goal" by Regev that delivered victory to boycotters of the Jewish State. Labor Party leader Avi Gabbay called for a police investigation into Regev's "corrupt conduct."

The head of the Palestinian football association, Jibril Rajoub, had called on Arab soccer fans to burn Messi posters if he participated.

Regev says terrorist groups had made threats against Argentina's players and their families. She accused members of the Israeli parliament of being "Trojan Horses who aid terrorism."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • A busy week for Shepard Smith, Fox News' resident contrarian

    A busy week for Shepard Smith, Fox News' resident contrarian

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 12:41 AM EDT2018-06-06 04:41:03 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:42 AM EDT2018-06-06 07:42:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2017, file photo, Fox News Channel chief news anchor Shepard Smith on The Fox News Deck before his "Shepard Smith Reporting" program, in New York. Smith's afternoon news program has always stood ou...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2017, file photo, Fox News Channel chief news anchor Shepard Smith on The Fox News Deck before his "Shepard Smith Reporting" program, in New York. Smith's afternoon news program has always stood ou...
    Even for Fox News' resident contrarian, it has been quite a week for Shepard Smith.More >>
    Even for Fox News' resident contrarian, it has been quite a week for Shepard Smith.More >>

  • Bill Clinton says 'Today' interview wasn't his 'finest hour'

    Bill Clinton says 'Today' interview wasn't his 'finest hour'

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 12:50 AM EDT2018-06-06 04:50:40 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:42 AM EDT2018-06-06 07:42:10 GMT
    (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via AP). In this image released by CBS, former President Bill Clinton, left, appears with host Stephen Colbert while promoting his book "The President is Missing," on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Tuesday, June 5, 2018 in N...(Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via AP). In this image released by CBS, former President Bill Clinton, left, appears with host Stephen Colbert while promoting his book "The President is Missing," on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Tuesday, June 5, 2018 in N...
    Former President Bill Clinton is acknowledging that his combative response earlier this week to questions about Monica Lewinsky wasn't his "finest hour.".More >>
    Former President Bill Clinton is acknowledging that his combative response earlier this week to questions about Monica Lewinsky wasn't his "finest hour.".More >>

  • Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

    Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-06-05 23:39:51 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-06-06 07:41:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
    Designer Kate Spade remembered as vibrant, colorful and most of all, fun _ just like her famous handbags.More >>
    Designer Kate Spade remembered as vibrant, colorful and most of all, fun _ just like her famous handbags.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly