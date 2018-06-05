Kate Spade suicide sparks conversation on prevention

As the nation wrestles with the idea of how such a prolific fashion figure could end her life, experts say Kate Spade's death shines a spotlight on an important issue.More >>
A handful of local teams advanced to state semifinal action on Friday.More >>
A Petersburg woman was flown to the hospital after she was hit by a stray bullet while shielding her grandchildren.More >>
Virginia State Police have stopped a stolen armored personnel carrier (APC) that traveled through the city of Richmond on Tuesday night.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.More >>
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.More >>
Virginia State Police have stopped a stolen armored personnel carrier (APC) that traveled through the city of Richmond on Tuesday night.More >>
Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.More >>
The search for a 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy and her alleged abductor is over.More >>
Alivea Cox, who was heading into the ninth grade at Richmond Hill Middle School, was diagnosed with Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL) after being sick for a few weeks and discovering a lump. Her case had been referred to a surgeon.More >>
See up-to-the-minute election results.More >>
Veterans on Patrol is a group that looks for homeless veterans. They search washes and bridges looking for homeless vets that they can help get off the streets. But what this group found on Tuesday night was suspicious, a camp near I-19 and Valencia. In their eyes, it didn’t look like a typical homeless camp.More >>
Folly Beach City officials are cautioning visitors after a Portuguese man o' war was found on Thursday.More >>
Shortly before midnight on May 23, a man is seen next to an elevator and is approached by several officers. After a short exchange of words, the officers are seen on video attacking the man, punching him repeatedly as he is on the floor.More >>
