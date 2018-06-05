VHSL state quarterfinals scoreboard - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

VHSL state quarterfinals scoreboard

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Baseball-

Class 6:

Western Branch 7, Cosby 1

Thomas Dale 7, First Colonial 0

Class 5:

Deep Run 8, Maury 6

Prince George 8, Menchville 1

Class 4:

Jamestown 7, Dinwiddie 3

Grafton 3, Powhatan 0

Class 3:

Spotsylvania 5, Hopewell 2

Class 2:

Page County 8, Maggie Walker 2

Goochland 1, Stuarts Draft 0

Class 1:

Riverheads 11, West Point 6

Softball-

Class 6:

Manchester 2, First Colonial 1

Grassfield 5, Thomas Dale 1

Class 5:

Lee-Davis 2, Kempsville 1

Prince George 4, Kecoughtan 0

Class 4:

Powhatan 9, Great Bridge 3

Dinwiddie 4, Grafton 1

Boys Lacrosse (semifinals)-

Class 5:

Briar Woods 8, Atlee 7 

Class 4: 

E.C. Glass 12, Midlothian 4

Girls Lacrosse (semifinals)-

Class 5:

Atlee 15, Potomac Falls 7

Boys Soccer:

Class 6:

Cosby 4, First Colonial 2

Frank Cox 3, James River 3- Frank Cox wins in penalty kicks

Class 5:

Mills Godwin 4, Menchville 2

Deep Run 4, Hickory 3

Class 4: 

Grafton 2, Midlothian 0

Class 2:

George Mason vs. Maggie Walker

Girls Soccer:

Class 6:

Cosby vs. Frank Cox

Class 5:

Deep Run 4, Hickory 1

Douglas Freeman vs. Maury

Class 4: 

Hanover 3, Jamestown 1

Class 3:

Colonial Heights vs. Brentsville District

Class 2:

Maggie Walker 2, Clarke County 1

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • VHSL state quarterfinals scoreboard

    VHSL state quarterfinals scoreboard

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-06-06 02:27:21 GMT

    A handful of local teams advanced to state semifinal action on Friday.

    More >>

    A handful of local teams advanced to state semifinal action on Friday.

    More >>

  • Capitals on verge of Cup after blowing out Golden Knights

    Capitals on verge of Cup after blowing out Golden Knights

    Monday, June 4 2018 4:49 PM EDT2018-06-04 20:49:03 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:26 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:26:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bill Sikes). Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant speaks to the media, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Arlington, Va. The Golden Knights will play the Washington Capitals in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Monday night in Washin...(AP Photo/Bill Sikes). Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant speaks to the media, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Arlington, Va. The Golden Knights will play the Washington Capitals in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Monday night in Washin...
    The desperate Vegas Golden Knights are making at least one lineup change for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final by plugging offensive-minded winger Tomas Tatar into their lineup.More >>
    The desperate Vegas Golden Knights are making at least one lineup change for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final by plugging offensive-minded winger Tomas Tatar into their lineup.More >>

  • Roberts holds draft watch party with family and friends

    James River product Griffin Roberts was selected 43rd overall by the St. Louis Cardinals in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft on Monday night. Roberts played his college baseball at Wake Forest, and was an All-ACC 2nd team honoree this past season. 

    More >>

    James River product Griffin Roberts was selected 43rd overall by the St. Louis Cardinals in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft on Monday night. Roberts played his college baseball at Wake Forest, and was an All-ACC 2nd team honoree this past season. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly