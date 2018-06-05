VHSL state quarterfinals scoreboard

A handful of local teams advanced to state semifinal action on Friday.More >>
James River product Griffin Roberts was selected 43rd overall by the St. Louis Cardinals in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft on Monday night. Roberts played his college baseball at Wake Forest, and was an All-ACC 2nd team honoree this past season.More >>
Redskins' all-time great Darrell Green returned to Brandermill Country Club on Monday to host his annual golf tournament. Proceeds benefit Green's Youth Life Foundation, which provides learning centers and opportunities for underprivileged youth.More >>
VCU guard Marcus Evans tore his right Achilles tendon during a pick-up basketball game on Friday, and underwent a procedure to repair it and determine the severity of the injury. Evans tore his left Achilles prior to the start of last season.More >>
