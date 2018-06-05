Report: Facebook shared user data with flagged Chinese firm - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Report: Facebook shared user data with flagged Chinese firm

By The Associated Press

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) - The New York Times says Facebook has acknowledged it shared user data with several Chinese handset manufacturers, including Huawei, a company flagged by U.S. intelligence officials as a national security threat.

The report says Facebook said Tuesday the handset makers - Huawei, Lenovo, Oppo and TCL - were among 60 it had shared data with as early as 2007. Facebook told the newspaper it planned to wind down the Huawei deal this week.

The data included work history, relationship status and likes on device users and their friends.

The report didn't say the data was misused. Facebook did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Sen. Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, says he wants to know how Facebook ensured that data was not transferred to Chinese servers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

