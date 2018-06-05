Stolen armored personnel carrier stopped after joyride through Richmond city

Police surround and arrest the driver of the stolen APC in Richmond. (Source: NBC12)

The APC was stopped at E. Broad and 11th streets. (Source: NBC12)

Virginia State Police have stopped a stolen armored personnel carrier (APC) that traveled through the city of Richmond on Tuesday night.

The vehicle stopped around 9:40 p.m. at East Broad Street and 11th Street. The adult male driver, who police say is a military soldier, has surrendered.

Several people reported seeing the vehicle near the Dinwiddie area on 460 heading towards I-95. Police pursued the vehicle on I-95 north, before it exited into the city of Richmond and onto Broad Street.

This is INSANE! Someone has hijacked a “Tank-like” vehicle from Fort Pickett and just drove it by our apartment! This is on Broad Street in the Fan. pic.twitter.com/EYfhFux1dk — Parker Slaybaugh (@ParkerSlay89) June 6, 2018

The vehicle was stolen from Ft. Pickett around 7:50 p.m. in Nottoway County. Police say the vehicle is not a "tank" and is not equipped with any weapons.

Police say there are no crashes associated with the armored vehicle at this time.

Charges are pending against the driver, who has not been identified at this time.

