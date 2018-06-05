Sources: Civil War ordnance found in Petersburg home - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Sources: Civil War ordnance found in Petersburg home

A bomb team is recovering a live Civil War ordnance from the home. (Source: RNN) A bomb team is recovering a live Civil War ordnance from the home. (Source: RNN)
PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

Virginia State Police are responding to a home in Petersburg after a Civil War ordnance was found, according to sources.

The call came in around 6 p.m. Tuesday from the 200 block of High Street.

The bomb team has been sent to recover what is described as a live mortar round.

The area has been evacuated.

