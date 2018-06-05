Civil War ordnance found behind Petersburg home

A bomb team is recovering a live Civil War ordnance from the home. (Source: RNN)

Virginia State Police and Petersburg Police are responding to a home in Petersburg after a Civil War ordnance was found.

The call came in around 5 p.m. Tuesday from the 200 block of High Street.

The bomb squad has been sent to recover what is described as a live mortar round found behind the home.

The area has been evacuated.