Virginia couple creates 'Not Reaching' pouch to save lives during traffic stops

The identification pouch holds your driver's license, registration and insurance card - all the documents police officers ask for during traffic stops - right next to your dashboard.More >>
The identification pouch holds your driver's license, registration and insurance card - all the documents police officers ask for during traffic stops - right next to your dashboard.More >>
"I was appalled that this could even happen in school with nobody stopping it," said the father.More >>
"I was appalled that this could even happen in school with nobody stopping it," said the father.More >>
Virginia State Police are responding to a home in Petersburg after a Civil War ordnance was found, according to sources.More >>
Virginia State Police are responding to a home in Petersburg after a Civil War ordnance was found, according to sources.More >>
Dozens of women have accused the former move mogul of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.More >>
Dozens of women have accused the former move mogul of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.More >>
Heavy rains last month are having an impact on farms all across central Virginia.More >>
Heavy rains last month are having an impact on farms all across central Virginia.More >>
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.More >>
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.More >>
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.More >>
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.More >>
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.More >>
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.More >>
The search for a 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy and her alleged abductor is over.More >>
The search for a 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy and her alleged abductor is over.More >>
A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs was sentenced to 30 years, to serve 20 with the balance on probation Monday.More >>
A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs was sentenced to 30 years, to serve 20 with the balance on probation Monday.More >>
For years, Debra Davis drove her 1976 Malibu across San Diego to the school and to do volunteer work.More >>
For years, Debra Davis drove her 1976 Malibu across San Diego to the school and to do volunteer work.More >>
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.More >>
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.More >>
An East Texas deputy whose rant went viral on social media has now been terminated from his position at the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.More >>
An East Texas deputy whose rant went viral on social media has now been terminated from his position at the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Green Lake, also known as Ka Wai a Pele, effectively vanished on Saturday after lava flows caused all of the 400-year-old lake's water to evaporate.More >>
Green Lake, also known as Ka Wai a Pele, effectively vanished on Saturday after lava flows caused all of the 400-year-old lake's water to evaporate.More >>