Virginia couple creates 'Not Reaching' pouch to save lives during traffic stops

A Northern Virginia couple wants to help save lives, and they are doing it through a simple creation.

It is called "Not Reaching," and it is an identification pouch for your vehicle that holds your driver's license, registration and insurance card - all the documents police officers ask for during traffic stops.

Jackie and Wayne Carter came up with the idea after seeing national news coverage of traffic stops that turned deadly - like those of Sandra Bland and Philando Castile.

"We used to talk and talk about what was going on, but nobody was coming up with a solution," said Wayne Carter. "Everybody just kept pointing fingers."

"It was such an unrest in my spirit that I said to my husband, 'we have to come up with some kind of solution,'" said Jackie Carter. "So, I prayed for weeks - no, months. And one day, I woke up and I said to my husband, 'I got it.'"

Jackie interviewed several police officers, asking what makes them nervous during traffic stops. Their response? Motorists reaching for documents.

The Carters say they simply want everyone to ride away safely if they are stopped by police.

"We are in such a tumultuous time right now that we have to be ready and vigilant on everything that we do, including traffic stops," said Jackie Carter. "So, I thought that having the 'Not Reaching' pouch will at least take away one of the reasons why this was happening during motor vehicle stops."

The Carters say the Coatesville Police Department in Pennsylvania now keeps these pouches inside their vehicles to give out to motorists during traffic stops.

The couple hopes their creation catches on nationwide.

