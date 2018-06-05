Father says school did not protect son during mallet attack

In the video, one student is heard telling the other to back up before hitting him in the head several times with a mallet. (Source: Anonymous Viewer)

The father of the Henrico 8th grader beaten in the head with a rubber mallet says he doesn't feel enough was done to protect his son.

The attack happened at Hungary Creek Middle School in the middle of class last Friday.

"You send your kid to school thinking he's going to be safe. In this day and age, you have no idea," said the father.

The father, who wishes to stay anonymous, says video of this brutal attack was sent to him by a friend.

"That's when I knew how severe it was."

He saw his son being beaten in the head several times with a mallet. The 8th grader stumbled across his classroom with blood gushing from his head.

"I was appalled that this could even happen in school with nobody stopping it."

Sunday night, school leaders released a statement saying, "Our staff immediately took steps to separate the individuals and to seek First Aid."

"Nothing was broken up by a teacher," said the father.

A spokesman with Henrico Public Schools says "the school division will continue to work directly with the students and families involved" to address concerns.

The father met with the school on Monday. He says the principal told him this:

"They requested all the phones so the videos could be erased due to them not being on social media."

The school system confirms "students were asked to delete images that were recorded... Phones were not confiscated."

That's because middle schoolers aren't supposed to have their phones out, unless its part of the lesson.

As for the victim, his father says he is fine and is back in school, but he is upset that no one stood up for him, like he did for his classmate.

"He's angry, I guess, at some of his peers, that they didn't step in and help him, because he was taking up for this little girl that was being bullied," said the father.

The other student in that video has been charged with malicious wounding.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12