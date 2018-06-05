Father says school did not protect son during mallet attack

"I was appalled that this could even happen in school with nobody stopping it," said the father.More >>
"I was appalled that this could even happen in school with nobody stopping it," said the father.More >>
Henrico Police are looking for the man who broke into a gas station and stole merchandise.More >>
Henrico Police are looking for the man who broke into a gas station and stole merchandise.More >>
Henrico County Public Schools named a Virginia Beach schools administrator as its next superintendent on Tuesday.More >>
Henrico County Public Schools named a Virginia Beach schools administrator as its next superintendent on Tuesday.More >>
A Portsmouth man pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder in the killing of 20-year-old Walter Darnell Adams Jr. in June 2016.More >>
A Portsmouth man pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder in the killing of 20-year-old Walter Darnell Adams Jr. in June 2016.More >>
Henrico Police announced an arrest has been made in a Spring murder along Old Williamsburg Road that claimed the life of a local man.More >>
Henrico Police announced an arrest has been made in a Spring murder along Old Williamsburg Road that claimed the life of a local man.More >>