Gymnastics exec says she was told to keep quiet about Nassar

By BEN NUCKOLS
AP Sports Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) - The former senior vice president of USA Gymnastics says she was instructed to keep quiet after she informed her boss about allegations of sexual abuse by former team doctor Larry Nassar.
Rhonda Faehn made the allegation in written testimony to a Senate subcommittee, which held a hearing Tuesday to examine what went wrong at the sport's governing body that allowed Nassar to abuse hundreds of athletes over two decades. Nassar is now serving decades in prison.
Faehn said she first reported an athlete's allegation against Nassar on June 17, 2015, to her boss, former USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny.
Nassar was not arrested until more than a year later.
Penny was subpoenaed to testify at Tuesday's hearing, as was former Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon. Nassar was employed by Michigan State during his time as the USA Gymnastics doctor.
