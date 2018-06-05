Man caught on surveillance video burglarizing gas station

Henrico Police are looking for the man who broke into a gas station and stole merchandise.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on May 22, at the Sunoco in the 6700 block of Staples Mill Road.

Police say the suspect forced his way inside. He was caught on surveillance video:

The suspect was wearing dark pants with stripes down the side and a maroon hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12