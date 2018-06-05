It's high school graduation season!

Graduations will be held at VCU's Siegel Center through mid-June. (Source: Henrico Schools)

Tuesday kicked off high school graduation season in Central Virginia as Saint Gertrude students received their diplomas at a ceremony at the Siegel Center.

Graduations will continue through Saturday, June 16, with the ceremonies expected to heavily impact traffic in the area.

VCU says on its website that attendance will range from 400 to 7,500 people at the more than two dozen graduations.

VCU Police and the Richmond Police Department will have additional staffing to direct traffic at more than a dozen intersections in the area.

Here's a look at the full graduation schedule:

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 6

10 a.m., Clover Hill

2:30 p.m., Manchester

7 p.m., Cosby

THURSDAY, JUNE 7

10 a.m., Meadowbrook

2:30 p.m., L.C. Bird

7 p.m., Thomas Dale

FRIDAY, JUNE 8

10 a.m., Monacan

2:30 p.m., James River

7 p.m., Midlothian

TUESDAY, JUNE 12

11 a.m., J.R. Tucker

3 p.m., Glen Allen

7 p.m. Hermitage

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 13

11 a.m., Henrico

3 p.m., Highland Springs

7 p.m. Varina

THURSDAY, JUNE 14

11 a.m., Douglas Freeman

3 p.m., Mills Godwin

7 p.m., Deep Run

FRIDAY, JUNE 15

1 p.m., ECPI

7 p.m., New Kent

SATURDAY, JUNE 16

8:30 a.m., Atlee

Noon, Lee-Davis

3:30 p.m., Hanover

7 p.m., Patrick Henry

Additional parking information below and on VCU's website:

No parking signs will be posted along West Marshall Street, between Bowe and North Harrison streets, behind the Siegel Center. This area will be reserved for buses to drop off graduates.

20-minute parking zones on nearby streets will accommodate customers at local businesses.

VCU Parking & Transportation will be relocating parking subscribers from the West Broad Street Deck between June 6 and 16.

Reciprocal parking (for drivers with VCU Medical Center Campus permits that can be used to park in the West Broad Street Deck) will not be permitted in the West Broad Street Deck until June 17

Blue, red, green and yellow parking passes, issued by area schools, will be required for guests parking in assigned decks at VCU.

