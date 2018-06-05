Man gets 25 sentence in Henrico killing

A Portsmouth man pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder in the killing of 20-year-old Walter Darnell Adams Jr. in June 2016.

Winston Bernard Black Jr., who was previously sentenced to 70 years in three murders in Portsmouth in 2011 and 2012, was sentenced to 25 years in a plea deal in Adams' killing.

Black shot Adams in June 2016 after a dispute over drugs and money in the 5700 block of Williamsburg Road, prosecutors said.

In the incident, which happened around 3 a.m. June 10, 2016, another man suffered injuries that at the time were life threatening.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12