Book donation drive aimed at early literacy education

There are four locations throughout Chesterfield County where books can be donated. (Source: Pixabay)

Chesterfield Fire and EMS is promoting literacy through a book donation drive.

The Families First program works with first-time parents to provide resources in Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights.

The book donation drive is to promote early literacy education through donations of board books or toddler puzzlers.

There are four donation sites that will be taking drop-offs through the end of June.

Fire Station No. 7 – 13810 Hull Street

Fire Station No. 11 – 5811 Iron Bridge Road

Fire Station No. 14 – 2711 West Hundred Road

Fire Station No. 20 – 201 Courthouse Road

