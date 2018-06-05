Festival of the River: Music, art and the environment

Come help clean the James River this weekend! (Source: NBC12)

This weekend, you can help clean and protect Richmond’s greatest resource: the James River.

The Festival of the River, running from June 8-10 on Brown’s Island, celebrates the James, but also brings the community together with music, art, and educational opportunities.

Check out 12AboutTown.com for more information about this event.

The Richmond Symphony will perform each day of the festival.

“We decided to focus on what brings us all together in Richmond, which is of course the River, and out of that idea has come this wonderful partnership. About 30 organizations are all coming together to celebrate the river through art, music, the environment,” said David Fisk with the Richmond Symphony.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12