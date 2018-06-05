Redskins honor '87 replacement players with Super Bowl rings

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - The Washington Redskins will honor their 1987 replacement team that won all three games by giving them Super Bowl rings next week.
The team will hold a ceremony Tuesday at its practice facility with replacement players and the general manager of the '87 NFL champions, Charley Casserly.
It's an unusual move considering how divisive the replacement games were during the NFL players' strike that season. But the replacements helped Washington go 11-4 overall - one game was canceled by the walkout - before winning two playoff games and the Super Bowl over Denver.
Team owner Dan Snyder says, "Their contributions are part of Redskins history and represent an integral reason why a Lombardi Trophy from the 1987 campaign resides in our facility today."
