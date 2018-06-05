Man wanted for convenience store burglaries

The suspect is accused of stealing cigarettes and cash from convenience stores. (Source: Crime Solvers)

A man is wanted for multiple burglaries in Colonial Heights.

Police say several gas stations were broken into, and the same man is believed to be responsible for each one.

An Exxon station in the 500 block of South Park Boulevard was hit May 27. The suspect stole cartons of Newport cigarettes and cash. Three days later, Newport cartons and other cigarettes were stolen from a Shell station in the 400 block of the Boulevard.

Surveillance images show the suspect wearing what appears to be the same pair of black gloves in each incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

