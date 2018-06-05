Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead, police say

Law enforcement officials say Tuesday, June 5, 2018, that New York fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in her apartment in an apparent suicide. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

(RNN) - Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.

Law enforcement sources told the Associated Press she appeared to have died from a suicide, and she left behind a note. Police have not publicly released any information, but sources told the AP and other news outlets that she had been found hanged.

Spade's body was found in her Manhattan apartment by her housekeeper, according to The New York Times.

Spade, 55, rose to prominence in fashion starting with her line of handbags in the 1990s, starting a company along with husband Andy Spade. The company later expanded to sell clothing, accessories and household items.

Kate and Andy Spade sold majority stake in their company to Neiman Marcus in 1999, and the remaining shares in 2006 for a combined $93 million. They started a new venture in 2016, called Frances Valentine, selling handbags and footwear.

Coach bought the Kate Spade New York company in 2017 for $2.4 billion.

Spade was born in Kansas City, MO, in 1962, and she attended the University of Kansas before transferring to Arizona State University. Prior to launching her fashion line, Spade spent five years at "Mademoiselle," a women’s magazine, and eventually become a senior fashion editor and head of accessories.

The couple had one child, Frances Beatrix Spade.

First daughter Ivanka Trump, a fellow New Yorker with a clothing and accessories line, wrote on Twitter that Spade's death was "a painful reminder that we never truly know another's pain or the burden they carry."

Kate Spade’s tragic passing is a painful reminder that we never truly know another’s pain or the burden they carry. If you are struggling with depression and contemplating suicide, please, please seek help. https://t.co/eruSexNoGj — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2018

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.