Police search for missing 14-year-old boy in Ashland

Jacob Drake Shelton was last seen Sunday night. (Source: Ashland Police Department)

The Ashland Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy last seen around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say Jacob Drake Shelton left his home to go to a friend's house and has had no contact with his family since that time.

"Although there is no foul play indicated, his family and the Ashland Police Department are concerned for his well-being given the amount of time that has transpired," the police department said Tuesday morning.

Shelton is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 730-6140 or (804) 798-1227.

