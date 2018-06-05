Fredericksburg man pleads guilty to drug trafficking, illegal firearms dealing

He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison. (Source: RNN)

A Fredericksburg man pleaded guilty to firearm and drug trafficking Monday for offenses committed throughout several Virginia counties.

Bobby Perkins Jr, 29, ran a drug trafficking ring from 2015 to March 2018, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Perkins oversaw a conspiracy to distribute various drugs, including marijuana, cocaine, crack, heroin and ecstasy. He also dealt illegally in firearms, and distributed more than 200 semiautomatic handguns, some of which were sold to known felons.

The guns were distributed in Henrico, Hanover and Stafford counties. At least 106 of the firearms have been recovered from Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Washington, DC.

Perkins will be sentenced Aug. 31. He faces a minimum of 10 years with a maximum of life.

