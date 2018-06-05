10 must-do events for the family in RVA this summer

We're teaming up with family-fun expert Margaret Thompson of Richmond Family Magazine to make a list of the top 10 things to do in RVA with your family this year. FILE PHOTO

Summer is underway, and we're here to help you plan one of the best ones yet.

We're teaming up with family-fun expert Margaret Thompson of Richmond Family Magazine to make a list of the top 10 things to do in RVA with your family this year.

Top 10 Things to Do This Summer:

1. See a live concert

Short Pump, Friday Cheers and Innsbrook all have fun events lined up. We'll also keep you updated on 12 About Town.

2. The drive-in theater

Goochland's drive-in theater is lots of good old fashioned fun!

"You tailgate and the food's not that expensive and it's a really fun atmosphere," said Margaret Thompson with Richmond Family Magazine.

3. Go biking

Hit the Capital Trail or go to Brown's Island. You can also sign up for the Anthem Moonlight Ride.

"Anthem moonlight ride - it's the Sports Backers, it's a moonlight ride, it's a closed course, in the dark," said Thompson. "You can put lights on your bike, so that's the info on Sports Backer's website."

4. Go to a museum

The Science Museum of Virginia has a Body Worlds - Animals Inside Out exhibit.

The Children's Museum or Richmond dollar nights are affordable fun and air conditioned!

5. Check out free music and family events around town

Music in the Garden at the Valentine is free and family-friendly on June 7, 14 and 21. So mark your calendar for that!

And there's Jamming on the James in June, July and August - it's free at the Wilton House. Bring a picnic dinner and your favorite lawn chair and enjoy the beautiful view!

6. Check out local sports

Go to a Kicker's Game - It's easy, family fun with inflatables and food trucks to keep the kids busy.

Stop by Washington Redskins training camp to get up close and meet some of the players.

And of course the Squirrels' baseball season runs through the start of school.

7. Check out the theater scene

"Take your kids to a live show," said Thompson.

Local troops are performing Knufflebunny and West Side Story.

8. Stop by the library

It's not just about books. you can check out toys and event attend kid-friendly events.

"The city of Richmond has a cool event going on this summer - they have a bingo going on with some really good prizes up for grabs!"

9. See the scenes

Richmond has plenty of festivals and free events throughout the summer. Check out a full list on 12 About Town. And of course, you can enjoy the great views at the James River!

10. Check out the Farmer's Market

There's a ton throughout the area!

