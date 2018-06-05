Ex-Oklahoma defensive back sentenced to 18 years for robbery - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ex-Oklahoma defensive back sentenced to 18 years for robbery

WACO, Texas (AP) - A former University of Oklahoma football player has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in his Texas hometown of Waco.

Parrish Cobb was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to robbing a Baylor student at gunpoint in 2017.

According to the Waco Tribune-Herald , prosecutors agreed to dismiss two other armed robbery charges against Cobb as part of a plea deal.

Cobb's attorney, J.R. Vicha, declined to comment after Monday's hearing.

Cobb, who was a defensive back for the Sooners, still faces an unrelated robbery charge in Norman, Oklahoma. Cobb originally signed with Baylor but was released from his letter of intent after former coach Art Briles was fired in May 2016.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape, sex charges

    Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape, sex charges

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:09:34 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:44:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

    Dozens of women have accused the former move mogul of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

    More >>

    Dozens of women have accused the former move mogul of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

    More >>

  • Lawyers for Trump, 'Apprentice' entrant in court over suit

    Lawyers for Trump, 'Apprentice' entrant in court over suit

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:09:29 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:44:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...
    Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.More >>
    Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.More >>

  • Miss America eliminates swimsuits and won't judge on looks

    Miss America eliminates swimsuits and won't judge on looks

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:59 AM EDT2018-06-05 11:59:54 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:44:39 GMT
    The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.More >>
    The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly