Elderly woman dies in single-vehicle crash on 288

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
An elderly woman from North Carolina was killed when her Honda CR-V overturned on 288.
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

An elderly woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said Polly Elaine Bryant, 87, of Moyock, NC, died after the vehicle she was driving overturned on Route 288 near Courthouse Road about 12:30 p.m.

Bryant ran off the road, struck and embankment and her Honda CR-V overturned multiple times.

VSP says she was wearing a seatbelt, but died after being taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

