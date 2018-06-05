The Latest: Thiem thrashes Zverev at French Open - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: Thiem thrashes Zverev at French Open

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). Madison Keys of the U.S.serves to Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Sunday, June 3, 2018 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena). Madison Keys of the U.S.serves to Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Sunday, June 3, 2018 in Paris.
(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino). Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Karen Khachanov in five sets 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, at the Roland Garros stadium in Pari... (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino). Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Karen Khachanov in five sets 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, at the Roland Garros stadium in Pari...
(AP Photo/Michel Euler). Austria's Dominic Thiem celebrates as he defeats Japan's Kei Nishikori during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Sunday, June 3, 2018 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler). Austria's Dominic Thiem celebrates as he defeats Japan's Kei Nishikori during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Sunday, June 3, 2018 in Paris.

PARIS (AP) - The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

4 p.m.

Dominic Thiem has secured a third consecutive French Open semifinal by claiming a straight-sets win against Alexander Zverev.

The second-seeded German was hampered by a thigh injury and lost their quarterfinal 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 in less than two hours.

Zverev entered having played in three consecutive five-setters - he trailed 2-1 in sets in each before coming back - and the wear-and-tear showed.

Just 10 minutes in, he clutched at his left hamstring. He grabbed it again midway through the second set, after giving chase to one of several drop shots that Thiem used to force Zverev to run a lot.

After falling behind 4-1 in that set an hour into the match, Zverev called for a trainer, who applied a thick bandage to the German's upper left leg during a changeover.

Soon enough, Zverev was down two sets to none, and this proved to be too much of a deficit for him to overcome. He trailed 4-0 in the third set before getting a game.

The seventh-seeded Thiem is the only player to have defeated Rafael Nadal on clay this season.

___

3:35 p.m.

Madison Keys has advanced to her first French Open semifinal by defeating Yulia Putintseva 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Keys, the runner-up at the U.S. Open last year, has improved a lot on clay and is 11-3 on the surface this season.

This is the first time the 13th-seeded American player, a semifinalist at the Australian Open three years ago, advances to a Grand Slam semifinal not on a hard court.

She has yet to lose a set at Roland Garros this year.

___

3:25 p.m.

Trailing 6-4, 4-1 against Dominic Thiem on Court Philippe Chatrier, second-seeded Alexander Zverev called a trainer to receive treatment on his left thigh at the changeover.

He returned to the court with his leg bandaged and lost the next game.

He lost the set 6-2 and left the court.

___

3:10 p.m.

Yulia Putintseva has lost the first set of her French Open quarterfinal, and her temper, too.

The 98th-ranked Kazakh player saved a set point but lost the first-set tiebreaker 7-6 (5) against Madison Keys, then started ranting at her box and struck the ground with her racket in frustration.

Putintseva is trying to become the first player from Kazakhstan to advance to a Grand Slam semifinal.

___

2:15 p.m.

The French Open quarterfinals have started on an overcast day with rain in the forecast.

No. 13 Madison Keys is playing Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan at Court Suzanne Lenglen in the first women's quarterfinal.

Second-seeded Alexander Zverev is facing No. 7 Dominic Thiem at Court Philippe Chatrier in a matchup between rising stars of men's tennis.

___

1:45 p.m.

The French Open quarterfinals are scheduled to get started with second-seeded Alexander Zverev facing No. 7 Dominic Thiem in a matchup between rising stars of men's tennis seeking a first Grand Slam title.

There already has been rain at Roland Garros on Tuesday, and there is more in the forecast, so it could be a stop-and-start afternoon.

A second match pits 12-time major champion Novak Djokovic against Marco Cecchinato of Italy, who was cleared of a match-fixing charge on a technicality in 2016. Cecchinato had never won a match at a major tournament until last week and, at No. 72, is the lowest-ranked French Open men's quarterfinalist in a decade.

Two Americans are in the women's quarterfinals: No. 10 Sloane Stephens and No. 13 Madison Keys, who played each other in the U.S. Open final last year. Stephens meets No. 14 Daria Kasatkina of Russia, while Keys plays 98th-ranked Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan. One of the four will become a first-time French Open finalist.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape, sex charges

    Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape, sex charges

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:09:34 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:40 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:40:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

    Dozens of women have accused the former move mogul of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

    More >>

    Dozens of women have accused the former move mogul of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

    More >>

  • Lawyers for Trump, 'Apprentice' entrant in court over suit

    Lawyers for Trump, 'Apprentice' entrant in court over suit

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:09:29 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:40 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:40:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...
    Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.More >>
    Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.More >>

  • Miss America eliminates swimsuits and won't judge on looks

    Miss America eliminates swimsuits and won't judge on looks

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:59 AM EDT2018-06-05 11:59:54 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:40 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:40:42 GMT
    The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.More >>
    The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly