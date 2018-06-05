The Latest: Play has started in French Open quarterfinals

(AP Photo/Michel Euler). Austria's Dominic Thiem celebrates as he defeats Japan's Kei Nishikori during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Sunday, June 3, 2018 in Paris.

(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino). Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Karen Khachanov in five sets 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, at the Roland Garros stadium in Pari...

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). Madison Keys of the U.S.serves to Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Sunday, June 3, 2018 in Paris.

PARIS (AP) - The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

2:15 p.m.

The French Open quarterfinals have started on an overcast day with rain in the forecast.

No. 13 Madison Keys is playing Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan at Court Suzanne Lenglen in the first women's quarterfinal.

Second-seeded Alexander Zverev is facing No. 7 Dominic Thiem at Court Philippe Chatrier in a matchup between rising stars of men's tennis.

___

1:45 p.m.

The French Open quarterfinals are scheduled to get started with second-seeded Alexander Zverev facing No. 7 Dominic Thiem in a matchup between rising stars of men's tennis seeking a first Grand Slam title.

There already has been rain at Roland Garros on Tuesday, and there is more in the forecast, so it could be a stop-and-start afternoon.

A second match pits 12-time major champion Novak Djokovic against Marco Cecchinato of Italy, who was cleared of a match-fixing charge on a technicality in 2016. Cecchinato had never won a match at a major tournament until last week and, at No. 72, is the lowest-ranked French Open men's quarterfinalist in a decade.

Two Americans are in the women's quarterfinals: No. 10 Sloane Stephens and No. 13 Madison Keys, who played each other in the U.S. Open final last year. Stephens meets No. 14 Daria Kasatkina of Russia, while Keys plays 98th-ranked Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan. One of the four will become a first-time French Open finalist.

___

