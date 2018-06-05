Ice cream maker, brewery team up to create "Fudgie the Beer" - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ice cream maker, brewery team up to create "Fudgie the Beer"

ELMSFORD, N.Y. (AP) - A brewing company in New York has joined with an ice cream maker so consumers can have their cake in a beer.

Captain Lawrence Brewing Company's "Fudgie the Beer" is a take on Carvel's "Fudgie the Whale" ice cream cake that's formed in the shape of a whale.

The stout beer is brewed with the ice cream cake maker's signature chocolate and fudge and is 6 percent alcohol by volume. The brewery says the beer pairs well with smoked foods and chocolate desserts.

The first batch of "Fudgie the Beer" sold out and the second batch will be available Friday.

The beer will be available only at Captain Lawrence's beer hall in Elmsford, New York.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Miss America eliminates swimsuits and won't judge on looks

    Miss America eliminates swimsuits and won't judge on looks

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:59 AM EDT2018-06-05 11:59:54 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:02 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:02:37 GMT
    The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.More >>
    The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.More >>

  • Timberlake, Underwood, Carey to play iHeartRadio festival

    Timberlake, Underwood, Carey to play iHeartRadio festival

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 8:49 AM EDT2018-06-05 12:49:30 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:01 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:01:27 GMT
    (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017 file photo, Justin Timberlake performs at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tenn. Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood and Shawn Mendes are among the sta...(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017 file photo, Justin Timberlake performs at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tenn. Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood and Shawn Mendes are among the sta...
    Justin Timberlake, Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes, Mariah Carey and Imagine Dragons are among the acts that will play the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas this summer.More >>
    Justin Timberlake, Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes, Mariah Carey and Imagine Dragons are among the acts that will play the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas this summer.More >>

  • Oprah Winfrey picks prison memoir for her book club

    Oprah Winfrey picks prison memoir for her book club

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-06-05 12:30:27 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:01 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:01:25 GMT
    Oprah Winfrey's next book club pick is a memoir about a wrongful murder conviction and the long fight to win acquittal.More >>
    Oprah Winfrey's next book club pick is a memoir about a wrongful murder conviction and the long fight to win acquittal.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly