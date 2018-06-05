Chinese airline to resume flights to North Korea

BEIJING (AP) - State-owned Air China will resume flights to North Korea's capital on Wednesday, an airline employee said, amid preparations for a possible meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Air China's decision in November to suspend flights to Pyongyang, blaming lack of demand, deepened the North's isolation as U.N. sanctions aimed at ending its nuclear and missile programs were tightened.
"The flights from Beijing to Pyongyang will be resumed due to market reasons," said the employee of the airline's press office, who would give only his surname, Zhang. He gave no other details.
The Air China website showed flights available on Wednesday, Friday and the following Monday.
Diplomats are preparing for a possible June 12 meeting between Trump and Kim in Singapore.
China was long North Korea's diplomatic protector but has supported the latest rounds of U.N. sanctions. Beijing has cut off imports of North Korean seafood, minerals, textiles and other products and imposed an annual cap on oil sales to the isolated nation.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
An 8-year-old pet Pomeranian has died during a Delta Airlines layover at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.More >>
An 8-year-old pet Pomeranian has died during a Delta Airlines layover at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.More >>
The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapyMore >>
The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapyMore >>
Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to workMore >>
Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to workMore >>
Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.More >>
Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.More >>
An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 yearsMore >>
An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 yearsMore >>
US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like LatviaMore >>
US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like LatviaMore >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnMore >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnMore >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnMore >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnMore >>
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBIMore >>
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBIMore >>