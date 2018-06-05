Overnight fire claims home in Dinwiddie

A home near Lake Chesdin was burned to the ground early Tuesday morning. (Source: NBC12)

An overnight fire in Dinwiddie claimed a home.

There’s nothing left of the house on Shoreview Drive near Lake Chesdin expect smoldering remains after it burned to the ground early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said the home was occupied, but no one was injured in the blaze.

