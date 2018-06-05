Forest fire raging in Sweden prompts evacuations

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - Swedish authorities say at least 25 people have been evacuated as a forest fire rages in southeastern Sweden with dozens of firefighters, army personnel and five helicopters trying to control the blaze.
Authorities said Tuesday the fire near Sala, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest of Stockholm, had been contained but wasn't under control, adding they were up against strong winds and dry conditions. Police estimate the fire covers an area of more than five square kilometers (two square miles).
The Greater Stockholm fire department, which is coordinating the efforts, said firefighters around Sweden have in the past days been extinguishing several fires in the "very dry" countryside.
Open fires have been banned in most of Sweden, and also in parts of Norway, Denmark and Germany.
