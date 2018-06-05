Trump touts celebration of US after canceling NFL's Eagles - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump touts celebration of US after canceling NFL's Eagles

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). In this Feb. 4, 2018, photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). In this Feb. 4, 2018, photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots.

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • Trump, his lawyers cite expansive view of executive power

    Trump, his lawyers cite expansive view of executive power

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:49:36 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 8:31 AM EDT2018-06-05 12:31:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). In this June 1, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump attends a Change of Command ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington. Trump asserted his presidential power and escalated his efforts to discredit the sp...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). In this June 1, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump attends a Change of Command ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington. Trump asserted his presidential power and escalated his efforts to discredit the sp...

    Though Trump insists he did nothing wrong, the statements from him and his lawyers make clear that much of their defense revolves around establishing that he was constitutionally empowered to take the actions he took.

    More >>

    Though Trump insists he did nothing wrong, the statements from him and his lawyers make clear that much of their defense revolves around establishing that he was constitutionally empowered to take the actions he took.

    More >>

  • Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

    Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 3:39 AM EDT2018-06-05 07:39:32 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 8:31 AM EDT2018-06-05 12:31:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). Charlie Craig, right, joined by his partner, Dave Mullins, speaks during a rally in Denver after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a baker who refused to make a cake for their wedding Monday, June 4, 2018. Craig said Monday...(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). Charlie Craig, right, joined by his partner, Dave Mullins, speaks during a rally in Denver after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a baker who refused to make a cake for their wedding Monday, June 4, 2018. Craig said Monday...

    The justices' decision Monday turned on what the court described as anti-religious bias on the Colorado Civil Rights Commission when it ruled against baker Jack Phillips. 

    More >>

    The justices' decision Monday turned on what the court described as anti-religious bias on the Colorado Civil Rights Commission when it ruled against baker Jack Phillips. 

    More >>

  • Manafort accused of several tries to tamper with witnesses

    Manafort accused of several tries to tamper with witnesses

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:49:22 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 8:31 AM EDT2018-06-05 12:31:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves Federal District Court, in Washington. Prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller ar...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves Federal District Court, in Washington. Prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller ar...

    In a court filing Monday, prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller wrote that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and one of his associates "repeatedly" contacted two witnesses in an effort to influence their testimony.

    More >>

    In a court filing Monday, prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller wrote that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and one of his associates "repeatedly" contacted two witnesses in an effort to influence their testimony.

    More >>

  • Some worry Trump is overlooking other issues with NKorea

    Some worry Trump is overlooking other issues with NKorea

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:49:16 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 8:22 AM EDT2018-06-05 12:22:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump talks with Kim Yong Chol, former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides, as they walk from their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washingto...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump talks with Kim Yong Chol, former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides, as they walk from their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washingto...

    With a week to go before the June 12 meeting in Singapore, Trump has largely kept his focus on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, stressing that it may take more than one meeting to achieve that goal.

    More >>

    With a week to go before the June 12 meeting in Singapore, Trump has largely kept his focus on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, stressing that it may take more than one meeting to achieve that goal.

    More >>

  • Things to Know: 8 states cast midterm primary votes Tuesday

    Things to Know: 8 states cast midterm primary votes Tuesday

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:59 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:59:19 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 8:22 AM EDT2018-06-05 12:22:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during the annual State of the State address at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Eight states cast midterm primary ballots Tuesday, with impl...(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during the annual State of the State address at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Eight states cast midterm primary ballots Tuesday, with impl...

    Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.

    More >>

    Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.

    More >>

  • Trump calls off Philadelphia Eagles White House visit

    Trump calls off Philadelphia Eagles White House visit

    Monday, June 4 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-06-04 23:36:09 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 8:03 PM EDT2018-06-05 00:03:15 GMT

    The Super Bowl winning Eagles were set to visit on Tuesday, but in a statement Trump said he canceled the visit because the whole team did not intend to attend.

    More >>

    The Super Bowl winning Eagles were set to visit on Tuesday, but in a statement Trump said he canceled the visit because the whole team did not intend to attend.

    More >>

  • WATCH: Softball crowd sings national anthem after being told it won't be played

    WATCH: Softball crowd sings national anthem after being told it won't be played

    Monday, May 28 2018 3:14 AM EDT2018-05-28 07:14:04 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 1:06 PM EDT2018-05-28 17:06:03 GMT

    The event coordinator says the anthem is typically only played before the first game of the day, but going forward, they will play it at every game.

    More >>

    The event coordinator says the anthem is typically only played before the first game of the day, but going forward, they will play it at every game.

    More >>

  • NFL to require all on-field players to stand for national anthem

    NFL to require all on-field players to stand for national anthem

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:33 PM EDT2018-05-23 16:33:08 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 17:19:56 GMT

    NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that players on the field who do not stand and "show respect" during the national anthem will be subject to discipline. 

    More >>

    NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that players on the field who do not stand and "show respect" during the national anthem will be subject to discipline. 

    More >>

By JILL COLVIN and ERRIN HAINES WHACK
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A day after scrubbing a White House visit by the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, President Donald Trump appeared to challenge part of a new NFL policy that allows players who want to protest during the national anthem to do so in the locker room.

The policy requires players to stand for the anthem if they are on the field. Trump had praised the policy after the NFL announced it.

Digging deeper into a culture war that he's repeatedly stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!"

Instead of hailing Eagles players for their work on the field and in the community, the White House is staging a "Celebration of America" featuring music provided by U.S. military bands and choruses.

"We will proudly be playing the National Anthem and other wonderful music celebrating our Country today at 3 P.M., The White House, with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus. Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" Trump tweeted.

In a separate tweet, he named the championship teams that have come to the White House during his presidency, including the Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Penguins, New England Patriots and college sports teams.

The announcement was the latest signal that tensions remain high around the NFL protests that began in 2016 when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began silently kneeling on the sidelines while the anthem played. Kaepernick's protest was an effort to raise awareness around systemic racism and, specifically, the killing of black men by police.

Trump said in a statement Monday that some Eagles players "disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country."

He said the team wanted to send a smaller delegation Tuesday, but "the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better."

None of the Eagles took a knee during the anthem in 2017.

One person set to attend the ceremony told The Associated Press less than half of the team's 53-man roster planned to go. The person spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the decision.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney replied with his own statement, saying that he is "equally proud of the Eagles' activism off the field" and that the players "represent the diversity of our nation - a nation in which we are free to express our opinions."

"Disinviting them from the White House only proves that our President is not a true patriot, but a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend," Kenney said.

Last week, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said he would not attend the ceremony because he didn't want to be part of a photo op and wanted "to avoid being used as any kind of pawn." In addition to Jenkins, defensive end Chris Long was the most outspoken player against going. Quarterback Carson Wentz had planned to attend.

It was unclear exactly what prompted the change of plans. The White House did not immediately respond to questions about what had sparked the decision and why the circumstances were different from other events honoring winning teams, which some players have boycotted.

Late Monday, though, Trump wrote on Twitter that "Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event."

Several players asked about Trump's decision not to host them declined to respond. The Eagles issued a statement without directly addressing the White House cancellation.

"Watching the entire Eagles community come together has been an inspiration," the team statement read. "We are truly grateful for all of the support we have received and we are looking forward to continuing our preparations for the 2018 season."

Wide receiver Torrey Smith, who said previously that he planned to skip the visit, responded with a series of tweets.

"So many lies," he wrote, adding, "Not many people were going to go."

Smith, who played on the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia team before being traded to the Carolina Panthers in March, added: "No one refused to go simply because Trump 'insists' folks stand for the anthem. ... The President continues to spread the false narrative that players are anti military."

He went on: "There are a lot of people on the team that have plenty of different views. The men and women that wanted to go should've been able to go. It's a cowardly act to cancel the celebration because the majority of the people don't want to see you. To make it about the anthem is foolish."

The announcement was the latest signal that tensions remain high around the NFL protests that began in 2016 when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began silently kneeling on the sidelines while the anthem played. Kaepernick's protest was an effort to raise awareness around systemic racism and, specifically, the killing of black men by police.

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., invited the Eagles to come to Capitol Hill.

"I'm proud of what the @Eagles accomplished this year. I'm skipping this political stunt at the White House and just invited the Eagles to Congress. @Eagles How about a tour of the Capitol?" he wrote.

White House legislative director Marc Short said in an appearance on CNN that he didn't know who had canceled on whom, but said, "It's unfortunate when politics gets in the middle of this."

___

Whack reported from Philadelphia. Associated Press Pro Football writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report. Follow Colvin on Twitter at https://twitter.com/colvinj. Follow Whack on Twitter at https://twitter.com/emarvelous.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • Trump touts celebration of US after canceling NFL's Eagles

    Trump touts celebration of US after canceling NFL's Eagles

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:49:46 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 8:33 AM EDT2018-06-05 12:33:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in ...(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in ...

    Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

    More >>

    Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

    More >>

  • Trump, his lawyers cite expansive view of executive power

    Trump, his lawyers cite expansive view of executive power

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:49:36 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 8:31 AM EDT2018-06-05 12:31:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). In this June 1, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump attends a Change of Command ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington. Trump asserted his presidential power and escalated his efforts to discredit the sp...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). In this June 1, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump attends a Change of Command ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington. Trump asserted his presidential power and escalated his efforts to discredit the sp...

    Though Trump insists he did nothing wrong, the statements from him and his lawyers make clear that much of their defense revolves around establishing that he was constitutionally empowered to take the actions he took.

    More >>

    Though Trump insists he did nothing wrong, the statements from him and his lawyers make clear that much of their defense revolves around establishing that he was constitutionally empowered to take the actions he took.

    More >>

  • Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

    Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 3:39 AM EDT2018-06-05 07:39:32 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 8:31 AM EDT2018-06-05 12:31:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). Charlie Craig, right, joined by his partner, Dave Mullins, speaks during a rally in Denver after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a baker who refused to make a cake for their wedding Monday, June 4, 2018. Craig said Monday...(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). Charlie Craig, right, joined by his partner, Dave Mullins, speaks during a rally in Denver after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a baker who refused to make a cake for their wedding Monday, June 4, 2018. Craig said Monday...

    The justices' decision Monday turned on what the court described as anti-religious bias on the Colorado Civil Rights Commission when it ruled against baker Jack Phillips. 

    More >>

    The justices' decision Monday turned on what the court described as anti-religious bias on the Colorado Civil Rights Commission when it ruled against baker Jack Phillips. 

    More >>
    •   

  • News from the NFLNews from the NFLMore>>

  • Trump touts celebration of US after canceling NFL's Eagles

    Trump touts celebration of US after canceling NFL's Eagles

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:49:46 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 8:33 AM EDT2018-06-05 12:33:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in ...(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in ...

    Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

    More >>

    Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

    More >>

  • Judge considering fraud investigator in NFL concussion case

    Judge considering fraud investigator in NFL concussion case

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 12:35 AM EDT2018-05-30 04:35:34 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:30 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:30:28 GMT
    Plaintiffs' lawyers contend the league is not awarding settlement funds fast enough. So far, $227 million in claims have been awarded. (Source: Raycom Media)Plaintiffs' lawyers contend the league is not awarding settlement funds fast enough. So far, $227 million in claims have been awarded. (Source: Raycom Media)

    A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments in the NFL's request for a special investigator to look into what the league says are fraudulent claims in a $1 billion concussion settlement.

    More >>

    A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments in the NFL's request for a special investigator to look into what the league says are fraudulent claims in a $1 billion concussion settlement.

    More >>

  • NFL teams under no time pressure to form own anthem policies

    NFL teams under no time pressure to form own anthem policies

    Thursday, May 24 2018 2:32 AM EDT2018-05-24 06:32:12 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-05-25 06:29:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles...

    With its popularity threatened and critics stretching all the way to the White House, the NFL tries to get past the debate over taking a knee during the national anthem but seems to muddle the issue even more.

    More >>

    With its popularity threatened and critics stretching all the way to the White House, the NFL tries to get past the debate over taking a knee during the national anthem but seems to muddle the issue even more.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly