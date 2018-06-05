Trump scraps Eagles visit to avoid low turnout, cites anthem

In a court filing Monday, prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller wrote that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and one of his associates "repeatedly" contacted two witnesses in an effort to influence their testimony.More >>
Though Trump insists he did nothing wrong, the statements from him and his lawyers make clear that much of their defense revolves around establishing that he was constitutionally empowered to take the actions he took.More >>
Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.More >>
The justices' decision Monday turned on what the court described as anti-religious bias on the Colorado Civil Rights Commission when it ruled against baker Jack Phillips.More >>
With a week to go before the June 12 meeting in Singapore, Trump has largely kept his focus on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, stressing that it may take more than one meeting to achieve that goal.More >>
The Super Bowl winning Eagles were set to visit on Tuesday, but in a statement Trump said he canceled the visit because the whole team did not intend to attend.More >>
The event coordinator says the anthem is typically only played before the first game of the day, but going forward, they will play it at every game.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that players on the field who do not stand and "show respect" during the national anthem will be subject to discipline.More >>
Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."More >>
A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments in the NFL's request for a special investigator to look into what the league says are fraudulent claims in a $1 billion concussion settlement.More >>
With its popularity threatened and critics stretching all the way to the White House, the NFL tries to get past the debate over taking a knee during the national anthem but seems to muddle the issue even more.More >>
