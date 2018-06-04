Lynch, Roberts selected on day one of MLB Draft

Two local pitchers took a giant leap in their hopes of becoming Major League Baseball players on Monday night.

Douglas Freeman product Daniel Lynch and James River graduate Griffin Roberts were both selected on the first day of the MLB First Year Player Draft.

Lynch, a left-handed pitcher at Virginia, was taken with the 34th overall pick by the Kansas City Royals. He was the 10th first round selection produced by the Cavaliers since Brian O'Connor took the reins of the program in 2004. Lynch ended the 2018 campaign with a career best 3.96 ERA, striking out 105 batters and walking just 24. He tallied at least ten strikeouts in four consecutive games, including a career-high 13 K's on May 14 against Georgia Tech.

Roberts played his college baseball at Wake Forest and was selected 43rd overall by the St. Louis Cardinals, the final pick of the Competitive Balance Round. The right-handed pitcher earned 2nd team All-ACC honors in 2018, leading the league with 130 strikeouts. He wrapped up the campaign 5-4 with a 3.82 ERA. Roberts set the career strikeouts-per-nine innings high water mark for the Demon Deacons during his tenure in Winston-Salem, averaging 12.39 K's per nine innings. He's the highest Wake Forest pitcher drafted since 2003.

Also selected on Monday, Virginia outfielder Jake McCarthy, who went 39th overall to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Major League Baseball Draft continues on Tuesday with rounds 3-10 at 1:00pm, and concludes with rounds 11-40 on Wednesday at noon.

