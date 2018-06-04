Family of 7 loses home to fire, now running out of money

A Mechanicsville family of seven may soon be out on the street after a fire destroyed their home.

They're been staying in a hotel since the Memorial Day weekend fire. Now the money is drying up, and they have no idea where they will be sleeping Tuesday night.

"I have absolutely nothing...we have nothing," said Cynthia Stemen.

In tears, Stemen and her son relive those frantic moments of the fire that destroyed their Atlee Road home over the Memorial Day weekend.

"All the windows in the house just exploded," said Stemen's son, Zachary Unroe. "When I sleep, all I hear is that smoke alarm."

"They got out with the clothes on their backs," said Stemen's grandmother, Jane Stanard.

Stanard says her family is lucky to be alive. Stemen says that would not have been possible had her son not gotten her and other members of the family out of the house in time.

Zachary Unroe, who has Cystic Fibrosis and diabetes, lost thousands of dollars worth of medication and equipment in the blaze. Making making matters worse, they're running out of money to stay in a hotel.

Red Cross assistance has run out, and now they say they don't have enough money of their own to afford another night.

"We are on very very limited funds, and we just don't know what's going to happen next," said Stemen.

The family of seven - including a two-month-old - could be be forced on the streets Tuesday morning if no one is able to help them.

"We just need a home...no matter what we do or don't have to put in it...we would have each other there," said Stemen.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12