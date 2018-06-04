Capitals on verge of Cup after blowing out Golden Knights

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington Capitals are one win away from the first Stanley Cup in franchise history after a 6-2 blowout of the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 on Monday night gave them a commanding 3-1 series lead.
Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals will get their first chance to hoist the Cup in Game 5 on Thursday night in Las Vegas. No team since the Detroit Red Wings in 1942 has blown a 3-1 lead in the Cup Final.
Evgeny Kuznetsov dished out four assists, T.J. Oshie, Tom Wilson, Devante Smith-Pelly, John Carlson, Michal Kempny and Brett Connolly scored and Braden Holtby stopped 28 of the 30 shots he faced.
The desperate Golden Knights outchanced the Capitals by a wide margin but fell apart after James Neal clanked a shot off the post instead of hitting a wide-open net early in the first period. The expansion team's Cinderella run is in danger of coming to a quick end.
Marc-Andre Fleury allowed six goals on 23 shots, and by the time Neal and Reilly Smith scored in the third period, it was too late.
More Stanley Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/StanleyCupFinals
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
James River product Griffin Roberts was selected 43rd overall by the St. Louis Cardinals in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft on Monday night. Roberts played his college baseball at Wake Forest, and was an All-ACC 2nd team honoree this past season.More >>
James River product Griffin Roberts was selected 43rd overall by the St. Louis Cardinals in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft on Monday night. Roberts played his college baseball at Wake Forest, and was an All-ACC 2nd team honoree this past season.More >>
Redskins' all-time great Darrell Green returned to Brandermill Country Club on Monday to host his annual golf tournament. Proceeds benefit Green's Youth Life Foundation, which provides learning centers and opportunities for underprivileged youth.More >>
Redskins' all-time great Darrell Green returned to Brandermill Country Club on Monday to host his annual golf tournament. Proceeds benefit Green's Youth Life Foundation, which provides learning centers and opportunities for underprivileged youth.More >>
VCU guard Marcus Evans tore his right Achilles tendon during a pick-up basketball game on Friday, and underwent a procedure to repair it and determine the severity of the injury. Evans tore his left Achilles prior to the start of last season.More >>
VCU guard Marcus Evans tore his right Achilles tendon during a pick-up basketball game on Friday, and underwent a procedure to repair it and determine the severity of the injury. Evans tore his left Achilles prior to the start of last season.More >>