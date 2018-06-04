Car strikes home in Chesterfield

A vehicle hit the front stoop of a home in Chesterfield on Monday. (Source: NBC12)

Chesterfield Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a home Monday night.

It happened in the 2300 block of Lancashire Drive, near Pocoshock Boulevard and Hull Street Road.

The vehicle struck the front stoop of the house. Police say the people in the vehicle tried to run, but they were quickly caught.

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. No word yet on what charges they might face.

