New law aims to stop 'unfair punishment' against young students

A study by the Virginia Center for Legal Aid showed over 70,000 students were suspended from school during the 2015-2016 school year.

A mother hopes a new law will stop pre-K through 3rd grade students from being unfairly punished - like her son, who was suspended for more days than she could keep up with.

"He's a really smart child. It just takes for someone to care," said Monica Hutchinson.

Her 11-year-old son has autism and is currently a 5th grader in Henrico. He started school in Roanoke, where Hutchinson says he was constantly getting suspended.

"He would get suspended for little things," said Hutchinson.

Little things - like an outburst of frustration - would send her son home for days.

"He took his shoe off out of frustration and just threw it. He didn't throw it at anybody...but they suspended him for that," said Hutchinson.

Hutchinson believed that was unfair for a kindergartner, but according to a study by the Legal Aid Justice Center, its not uncommon. They say during the 2015-2016 school year, more than 17,000 pre-K through 3rd grade students were suspended, and a majority of them were for non-violent issues.

Governor Ralph Northam has signed a bill ensuring those students will not be suspended for more than three days, as long as drugs or weapons are not involved.

"Spending time at the General Assembly, watching bills, following bills, and when this one was passed, it was such a huge day," said Hutchinson.

Supporters of that bill signed by Governor Northam on Friday say this is the first step to fighting an issue that disproportionately affects African-American students.

"This is one step to dismantle the pre-K-to-prison pipeline," said Del. Lamont Bagby, 74th District.

Bagby, who worked on the bill, say while it was needed, more work still needs to be done.

"We also want to push resources in the schools to make sure that we have the support for mental health, behavioral support, and instructional support to make sure our students do fall through the cracks," said Bagby.

For now, parents like Hutchinson are celebrating this victory.

"We know, because we've been through it just how huge this is and how much of a difference this will make in a kid's life," said Hutchinson.

This law will make Virginia one of the first states in the country to enact a statewide reform for school discipline. It goes into effect July 1.

