Grandmother shot in chest protecting kids from drive-by gun battle

An elderly Petersburg woman was flown to the hospital after she was hit by a stray bullet while shielding her grandchildren.

The 63-year-old victim was shot in the chest and taken to Southside Regional Medical Center, then flown to VCU Medical Center. She is in stable condition.

It happened Sunday around 7 p.m. in the 1100 block of Melville Street. Police say two vehicles - a red or burgundy Dodge Charger and a champagne or tan Mercury Sable or Milan - were involved in a gun battle. A round fired from one of the vehicles struck the victim as she tried to get her grandchildren to safety.

Call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 if you have any information that can help.

