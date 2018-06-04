Grandmother out of hospital, bullet still in chest from drive-by gun battle

Sherry Dabney describes how the bullet entered her body and became lodged in her chest. (Source: NBC12)

A Petersburg grandmother is now out of the hospital after being shot in the chest trying to shield young children from gunfire.

NBC12 first introduced you to 63-year-old Sherry Dabney as she recovered at VCU Medical Center with a bullet lodged in her chest. The grandmother is now home and opening up about the tragedy that nearly claimed her life.

"I'm here by the grace of God and his mercy," said victim Sherry Dabney.

Dabney was the unintended target of gunfire, but instead of being furious, she's saying this to the gunman.

"First of all, I just want to tell them I forgive them. I forgive them," said Dabney.

Although she's been released from the hospital, life isn't back to normal. Dabney can't return to work yet, and the medical bills are mounting, but that's not all.

"Every time I hear something pop, I'm gone. It could be a bottle dropping, I'm ducking," said Dabney.

With a family to support her, Dabney is lucky to be alive.

"I'm getting better. Each day I am getting better. Other than that, still in a little pain, but I am trying to deal with that, with the medication, but other than that, I am thankful."

Dabney was on her front porch two weeks ago when two cars sped down St. Mark Street near Melville Street in Petersburg, shooting at each other. Her grandchildren were in the yard, so Dabney tried to get them out of harm's way.

"She said 'get the kids in the house. Everybody come in the house. Get the kids,'" said Dabney's sister, Glenda Jones.

"Get my babies. I only have two great grandkids, and they come over here all the time, to see their 'GG' - that's what they call me, GG," said Dabney.

Jones watched as her sister was shot.

"She said 'I'm hit. I think I'm hit.' Her son said the doctor said she shouldn't even be here, a 9mm," said Jones.

The bullet lodged next to her heart.

"This is where it went in at, where it crossed, and it stopped in there an inch from my heart. It's still in there," Dabney said, pointing to the wound. "They can't do anything, because if they go in there and try to remove it, they might harm me even more."

"She kind of gets upset when they think about the bullet still being in her, and they're not able to get it out," said Jones.

Now Dabney is dealing with pain, unable to return to her job where she works full-time. Her family wants answers.

"It just changes people's lives. When these young guys out here doing things like this and shooting and fighting against each other, and they don't realize, they just not thinking," said Jones. "She has bills and stuff, and that's piling up. She can't do anything. The doctor doesn't want her to do anything."

The only thing she can do is the the very thing she's done while in her hospital bed: forgive whoever did this.

"I forgive them, in order for me to keep my power that I have," said Dabney.

She just has one request of them.

"They need to get on their knees and pray to God, so he can forgive them, because I have forgiven them," said Dabney.

Petersburg Police continue to search for the shooters. Two cars were involved: a red or burgundy Dodge Charger and a champagne or tan Mercury Sable or Milan.

"It's no joke," cried Jones. "They don't have no regard for life. They need to stop...I just thank God my sister is here."

Call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 if you have any information that can help.

