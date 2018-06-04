1 in 5 people could have Type 2 diabetes by 2025

Governor Ralph Northam has signed a bill ensuring young students will not be suspended for more than three days, as long as drugs or weapons are not involved.More >>
An elderly Petersburg woman was flown to the hospital after she was hit by a stray bullet while shielding her grandchildren.More >>
Petersburg Police say several wanted people were arrested, and the ABC will be filing charges.More >>
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Powhatan involving a dump truck.More >>
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.More >>
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.More >>
Rudy Guiliani is playing down the chance President Trump would pardon himself in the Russia probe, saying that would invite impeachment proceedings and Trump has done no wrong.More >>
After nearly five million views and thousands of comments and shares, the report from the Lubbock Police Department says two officers were assaulted on Saturday, June 2 during a neighborhood water gun fight.More >>
The Big Island will start enforcing a mandatory evacuation order parts of lava-ravaged Leilani Estates on Thursday.More >>
That twist, and the crowd's reaction, has people talking.More >>
Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz announced Monday that he would step down by the end of the month.More >>
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has chosen Tuscaloosa native Patrick Smith as the new chief of police for the city. The announcement was made Monday afternoon.More >>
