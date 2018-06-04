1 in 5 people could have Type 2 diabetes by 2025

Of the eight percent of Virginians who have pre-diabetes, only 11 percent of them know they have it. That puts them at greater risk for developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that as many as one in five people could have Type 2 diabetes by 2025.

People with pre-diabetes are five to 15 times more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes in their lifetime; if no action is taken, that can happen within 5 years.

In response to the growing burden of diabetes, the American Medical Association (AMA) and CDC collaborated and released a call to action to expand and strengthen existing efforts.

The Prevent Diabetes STAT: Screen, Test, Act - Today™ initiative employs a multidisciplinary approach to diabetes efforts and encourages stakeholders across multiple sectors, including insurers, employers, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the food industry to invest and support efforts to reach individuals with pre-diabetes and halt the progression to Type 2 diabetes.

Through this partnership, the AMA and CDC have also co-developed a tool-kit to help providers refer patients with pre-diabetes to a recognized diabetes prevention program.

Patients look to their primary care providers more than any other source for information on promoting health and preventing diseases, especially when they are faced with a serious, chronic condition like type 2 diabetes.

Health care providers play a vital role in helping to prevent or delay the onset of diabetes by assessing and discussing patients’ risk of Type 2 diabetes, testing patients for pre-diabetes and recommending participation in a diabetes prevention program for those at risk.

The tool-kit provides information and resources to better equip providers in:

Engaging patients

Incorporating screening, testing and referral into your practice

Connecting your clinic with diabetes prevention programs in Virginia

Find more information from the Virginia Department of Health.