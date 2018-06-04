ABC, police make bust at home with illegal alcohol, strippers

Virginia State Police, Petersburg Police and agents from the Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) searched a home on Saturday for illegal alcohol sales.

Police say they found over 20 people at the home in the 1600 block of Montpelier Street. Inside the home "were strippers performing at this residence, food sales taking place and other suspected illegal activity," according to Petersburg Police.

People were still trying to illegally buy alcohol from the home as police conducted the search.

Petersburg Police say several wanted people were arrested, and the ABC will be filing charges.

"There is no place in a residential community for this type of activity. Illegal establishments of this type tend to bring about disturbances involving loud music, fights, and sometimes gun violence," Petersburg Police released in a statement. "This type of activity will not be tolerated in the City of Petersburg. The Petersburg Bureau will utilize all resources available to remove this type of activity from our communities."

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12