Driver dies after dump truck overturns

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Powhatan involving a dump truck.

It happened on Huguenot Trail at Happy Hollow Drive.

The dump truck was hauling gravel, which has spilled onto the roadway. The road remains closed while clean up continues.

Police have not identified the driver at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

